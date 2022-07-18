Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
OIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.54.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.