Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,106. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

