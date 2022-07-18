Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,106. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
