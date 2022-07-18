InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

NYSE IVT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

