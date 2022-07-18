Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $247.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $355.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.29.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $214.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.61. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

