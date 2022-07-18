Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $355.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $270.00.

7/15/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $355.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

ISRG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.34. 13,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,422. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

