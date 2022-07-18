Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 23,359 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

