Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 12,990 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,457,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,282. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

