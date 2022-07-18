Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.81. 22,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.61 and a 200 day moving average of $532.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
