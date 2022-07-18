Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,495. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

