Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 903 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $228.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,059. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

