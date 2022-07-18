Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,350 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 109,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

