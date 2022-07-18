Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,984. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

