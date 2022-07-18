Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. 69,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,773. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

