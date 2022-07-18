Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

