Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $253.83. 39,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

