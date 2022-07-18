Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.16. 236,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,565. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

