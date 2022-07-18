Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.13. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

