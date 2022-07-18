Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FISV traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.