Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,036 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,672.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

