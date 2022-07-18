Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intapp traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 145,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Stock Down 5.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $160,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intapp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $876.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.