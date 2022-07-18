Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $33.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $926.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $36,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 over the last ninety days. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intapp by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

