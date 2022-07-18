Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.47. 119,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779,633. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

