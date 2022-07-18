Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.97. 6,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

