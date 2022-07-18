Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 222,262 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 10.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

