Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 328 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.70. 2,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $55.15.

