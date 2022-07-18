Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.6 %

TDG traded up $13.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $552.00. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

