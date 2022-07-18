Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.34. 218,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.68, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.25.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.