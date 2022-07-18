Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $156,504.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

