Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $505,600.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

