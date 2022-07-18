Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases 341,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 341,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Karen Singer acquired 166,342 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $86,497.84.

On Monday, July 11th, Karen Singer acquired 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer acquired 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer purchased 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer purchased 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

SEAC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,075. SeaChange International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

