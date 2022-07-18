Insider Buying: Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shyba bought 100,000 shares of Prairie Provident Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,977,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$415,275.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

PPR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.23. 41,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,018. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

