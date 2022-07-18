Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $9,260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 80,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

