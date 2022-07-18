Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Stake Boosted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 4.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 8.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

