Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.06.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.58 on Monday, hitting C$55.88. 392,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,504. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.7799997 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

