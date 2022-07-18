ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 4.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 46,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,775,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
