ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 4.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.28. 46,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,775,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 66.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

