iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

