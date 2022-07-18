Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Imerys Price Performance
IMYSF stock remained flat at 32.93 during trading on Monday. Imerys has a one year low of 32.93 and a one year high of 41.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 36.09.
About Imerys
