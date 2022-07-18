iExec RLC Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $80.42 million and $8.91 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

