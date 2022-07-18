Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 20.5% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4,923.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
Idle Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Idle
