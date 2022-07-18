Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 20.5% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4,923.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

