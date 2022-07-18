HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.90

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.90 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84.93 ($1.01), with a volume of 164554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.01).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at HydrogenOne Capital Growth
In other HydrogenOne Capital Growth news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,417.70).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
