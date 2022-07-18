Hydra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,656.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Hydra has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $157,656.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00012702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,651,136 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

