Huobi BTC Price Tops $22,240.66 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $866.73 million and approximately $474,318.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $22,240.66 or 1.00064897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Huobi BTC Coin Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
