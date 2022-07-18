Huobi BTC Price Tops $22,240.66 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $866.73 million and approximately $474,318.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $22,240.66 or 1.00064897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 853.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.