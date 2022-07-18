Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

7/12/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.50 to $13.00.

7/8/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/7/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.

6/30/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/2/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

5/31/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

