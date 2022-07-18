Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($66.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.24 and its 200 day moving average is €51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($59.98). The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

