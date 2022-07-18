Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

