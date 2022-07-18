Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $25.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Hostess Brands

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.