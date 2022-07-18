Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.5 days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $64.00 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

