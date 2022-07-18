Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($12.79) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($13.61) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.28).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 876.60 ($10.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($11.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 935.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 937.40.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,154.71).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

