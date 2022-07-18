HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 175,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

