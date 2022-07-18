High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Up 15.2%

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.59. 106,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 40,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$77.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

